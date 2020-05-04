Community Bank N.A. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 80,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $35.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

