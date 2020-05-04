Compugen (CGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Compugen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Compugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $13.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $947.96 million, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 2.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

