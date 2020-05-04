Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank owned 0.08% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $331.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

