Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

