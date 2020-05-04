ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $58.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $57.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

