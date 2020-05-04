Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Coro Mining (TSE:COP) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coro Mining earned a daily sentiment score of -4.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. Coro Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $80.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

