County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) PT Raised to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.86. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Jacob Eisen purchased 1,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

