Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 31.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

