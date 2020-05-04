Crescent Point Energy (CPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$752.00 million.

Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.00. The company has a market cap of $781.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.56.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

