Critical Analysis: SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) versus American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National BankShares has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and American National BankShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 19.49% 7.31% 0.93% American National BankShares 20.42% 10.99% 1.42%

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SmartFinancial pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National BankShares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National BankShares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. American National BankShares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SmartFinancial and American National BankShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 2 1 0 2.33 American National BankShares 0 1 2 0 2.67

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.21%. American National BankShares has a consensus price target of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than American National BankShares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of American National BankShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of American National BankShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and American National BankShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 1.88 $26.55 million $1.68 9.03 American National BankShares $108.03 million 2.58 $20.91 million $3.10 8.20

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American National BankShares beats SmartFinancial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

