CSG Systems International (CSGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.96-3.29 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.96-3.29 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,366.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,197,906.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

