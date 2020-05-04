CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

