CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in CSX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

