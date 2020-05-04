DAGCO Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

