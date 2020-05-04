Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $116.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

