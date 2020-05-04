Dakota Wealth Management Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

