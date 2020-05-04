DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $185,492.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $185,492.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.31 or 0.02310345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00191805 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065010 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

