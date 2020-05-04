Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Shares of DAL opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

