Deutsche Bank Trims Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Target Price to $13.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NWL opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 927,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,743.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,121,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

