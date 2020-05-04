Diligent Investors LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.5% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

