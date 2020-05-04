Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

VZ opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

