Diligent Investors LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $175.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

