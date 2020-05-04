Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Dollar General stock opened at $173.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.