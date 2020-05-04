Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,708 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

NYSE D traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $74.97. 113,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.