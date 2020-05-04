Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 6,461 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

