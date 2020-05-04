Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

