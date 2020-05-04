Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Cigna by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $685,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $187.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.85. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

