Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC opened at $88.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

