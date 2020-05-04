Eldorado Resorts (ERI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $17.86 on Monday. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.02.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

