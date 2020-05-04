Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Shares of FB stock opened at $202.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.