Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,931 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $49,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

