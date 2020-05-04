Elysium Trading 95.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00534150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

