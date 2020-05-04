Equinix (EQIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter. Equinix has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 24.42-25.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $670.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $630.05 and its 200 day moving average is $594.15. Equinix has a twelve month low of $461.94 and a twelve month high of $715.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra increased their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

