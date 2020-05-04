Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $172.54 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

