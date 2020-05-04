Everest Re Group (RE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RE opened at $165.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.41. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $164.21 and a 1 year high of $294.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

