Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $80.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

