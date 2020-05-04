Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.