Family Firm Inc. Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.