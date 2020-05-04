Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.65-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.971 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-3.10 EPS.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $148.99 on Monday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.33.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $1.2351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.13.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.