Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.53 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, KuCoin, Bitbns and HitBTC. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $5.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.04122145 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00059558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035210 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011435 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,760,259 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, Hotbit, BitMax, Binance, HitBTC, Bitbns, BitAsset, WazirX, KuCoin, Bittrex, Korbit, BiKi, Dcoin, IDEX, Coinall and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

