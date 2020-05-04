Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance at > EUR 2.80 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $8.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

