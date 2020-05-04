Financial Consulate Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $175.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

