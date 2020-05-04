Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 1,282 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.14 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

