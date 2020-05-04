Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.