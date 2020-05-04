First National Trust Co Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

