First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

