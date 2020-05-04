First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $80.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

