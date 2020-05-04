FMC (FMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $89.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.