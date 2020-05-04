Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Reaches $3.19 on Top Exchanges

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $50.67 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00036456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

