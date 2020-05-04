Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

FMX opened at $61.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,253,000 after acquiring an additional 309,787 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,726,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,190,000 after buying an additional 643,914 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 423,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

